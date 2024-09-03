Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,134 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after buying an additional 1,434,437 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,729,000 after buying an additional 505,942 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,221,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after buying an additional 352,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $10,140,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

HRL opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

