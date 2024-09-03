Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Humacyte worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, CFO Dale A. Sander sold 39,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $263,118.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, CFO Dale A. Sander sold 39,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $263,118.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 358,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $2,539,100.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,830,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,551,415 shares of company stock worth $10,508,440 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

