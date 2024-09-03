IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 729 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pool by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,413,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,839,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after buying an additional 37,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Pool Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $351.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.