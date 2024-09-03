IFG Advisory LLC Buys New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in ASML by 58.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 28.9% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 1.8 %

ASML opened at $903.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $943.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $954.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.