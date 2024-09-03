IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $465.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average of $114.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.