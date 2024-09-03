IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,600.68 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,568.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,545.27.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

