IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dover by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after buying an additional 140,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dover by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after buying an additional 157,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $186.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.73. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,733. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

