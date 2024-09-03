Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBTX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

