Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

INFN stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.64. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

