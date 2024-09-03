InnovAge (INNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect InnovAge to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of INNV opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $864.90 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

