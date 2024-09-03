InnovAge (INNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect InnovAge to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
InnovAge Price Performance
Shares of INNV opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $864.90 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.
About InnovAge
