Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $127.36. The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.51.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. The business had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

