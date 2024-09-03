Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDEC. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,406,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

PDEC opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

