Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading Down 11.1%

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 93,973,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 114,193,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £742,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

