Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Short Interest Up 7.2% in August

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Free Report ) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Stories

