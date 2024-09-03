Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 836,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 431,997 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

