Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

ICE opened at $161.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.