International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

