International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $46.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

