International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

