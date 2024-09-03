International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,051,000 after buying an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,638.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,061,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,877.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 413,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IXC stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

