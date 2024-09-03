International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $155.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $156.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

