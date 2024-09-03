International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 108,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

