International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 125,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA YYY opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

