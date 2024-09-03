International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,992 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after acquiring an additional 401,485 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Agilis Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 903,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHB opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

