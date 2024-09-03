International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,358 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.