International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,745 First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FIIG stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.