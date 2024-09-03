International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,693 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,872,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after buying an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,745,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 83,111 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,940,000 after buying an additional 479,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,203,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 867,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 707,015 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,138 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 1.3 %

GBDC opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

