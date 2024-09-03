International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 783 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $179.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.99 and its 200-day moving average is $170.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

