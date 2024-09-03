International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $104,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. CWM LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

