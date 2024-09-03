International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $108,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOT opened at $237.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

