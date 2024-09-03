International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $112,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MasTec by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

MTZ stock opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -808.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $113.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

