International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $127,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 499 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,316,000 after acquiring an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $275.13 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.28 and its 200-day moving average is $258.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

