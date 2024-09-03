International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $98,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 130.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 194,180 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

