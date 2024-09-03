International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXRX. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $128,041,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,825,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 691,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 349,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,573.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,515,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,573.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,912. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

