International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after buying an additional 257,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after buying an additional 267,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,164 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HASI. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

