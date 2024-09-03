International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $36.08.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

