International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in News by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of News by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 18.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

NWS opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 1.35.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

