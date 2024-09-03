International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GJAN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

GJAN stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

