International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 78.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PAA opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.