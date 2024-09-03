International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 20.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

