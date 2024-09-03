International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

