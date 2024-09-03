International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.31.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
