International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,421 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.



Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

