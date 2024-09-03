International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

