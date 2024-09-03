International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 101,668 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,364,000 after buying an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 43,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $485.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

