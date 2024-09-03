International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $128,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMR stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

