International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

