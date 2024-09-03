International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

