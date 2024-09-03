International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

