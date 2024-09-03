International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.6 %

LUV opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.