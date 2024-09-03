International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $202.17.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.